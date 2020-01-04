-
Thousands mourn Soleimani in tense Baghdad funeral procession | DW News
Tens of thousands of mourners have gathered in the Iraqi capital Baghdad for a funeral procession for Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis killed in an American airstrike a day earlier. The procession organized by Iran-backed Iraqi militias is heading for the Shiite holy cities of Karbala and Najaf south of Baghdad. The death of Soleimani has sent shock waves through the region. Tehran has vowed revenge, with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promising “harsh retaliation.” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visited Soleimani’s family, and the US has ordered its citizens to leave Iraq and is sending thousands of extra troops to the region. US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he ordered the attack.
