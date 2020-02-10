Thousands of dancers attempt to smash previous classical dance world record

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

An estimated 10,000 Bharatanatyam dancers attempted to break the Guinness world record for the largest number of people performing a classical dance at the SIVET College in Chennai, as footage from Saturday shows.

‘It’s something new to us, 10,000 people gathering in one stage is a major achievement. To manage so many people and bring everyone in one platform is really great,” said a dance instructor at the event.

The event, run by Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, took Bharatanatyam dancers from different schools, colleges and dance schools in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

The massive group of female dancers were attempting to smash the previous record of 7190 dancers set in Chidambaram India in 2019, and were aiming to have at least 10,000 participate.

