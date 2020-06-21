-
Thousands of empty seats at Trump’s comeback rally in Tulsa
President Donald Trump launched his comeback rally Saturday by defining the upcoming election as a stark choice between national heritage and left-wing radicalism. But his intended show of political force amid a pandemic featured thousands of empty seats and new coronavirus cases on his own campaign staff.
