Thousands of Indonesians journey home, despite virus warnings
Indonesian authorities are urging millions of citizens not to travel back to their home towns to celebrate next month’s Muslim holiday of Eid.
But with so many out of work because of the coronavirus, many are desperate to get out of the capital, despite the risk of taking an infection with them.
Already, thousands have made the journey this week from transport hubs in Jakarta, Indonesia, where Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington has this report.
