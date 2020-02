Thousands of Kenyans gather to mourn former leader Daniel Arap Moi

In tonight’s edition: Sudanese authorities agree to hand over former leader Omar Al Bashir to the ICC over Darfur crimes. Thousands of Kenyans gather to mourn longest-serving leader Daniel Arap Moi and South Africans mark 30 years since Nelson Mandela’s release from prison.

