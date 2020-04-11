-
Thousands of NY businesses struggle to survive amid COVID-19
The United States is on the brink of overtaking Italy for the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths on earth.
Confirmed cases in the world’s largest economy have been soaring in the month since a pandemic was declared.
In New York state, the spread of the virus is showing signs of slowing with hospital and intensive care admissions declining.
But New Yorkers are now bearing the financial brunt of the lockdown as Al Jazeera’s Kristen Saloomey reports.
