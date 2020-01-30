Thousands of people forced to live in their cars in California

The US state of California is in the midst of a major housing crisis. One of its consequences is that thousands of people are living in their cars. California accounts for almost half of the homeless population in the United States. Some cities are now opening up parking lots where the homeless can more safely spend the night. We take a closer look.

