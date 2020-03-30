Thousands of tourists stranded in Nepal after lockdown

Nepal has been under a complete lockdown for the past week after five coronavirus cases were confirmed.

Thousands of tourists are stranded after the government suspended international flights to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Al Jazeera’s Raheela Mahomed has more.

