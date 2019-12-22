Share
Thousands protest in Lebanon against new Prime Minister Hassan Diab

19 mins ago

Thousands of protesters demonstrated in central Beirut and elsewhere in Lebanon on Sunday against the country’s new prime minister, saying he should abandon the post because he is a member of the ruling elite.

