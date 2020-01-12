Thousands protest in Warsaw against Poland’s ‘muzzle-law’

Thousands in Poland have rallied against a controversial law that could see judges punished if they are critical of court reforms.

The country’s parliament passed the law in December, defying warnings from the European Union.

Al Jazeera’s Nadim Baba reports from Warsaw, Poland.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Poland #PolandJudicialReforms #PolandMuzzleLaw