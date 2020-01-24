Share
Thousands rally in Baghdad against US military presence

17 mins ago

Thousands have been rallying in Iraq’s capital against the United States’s military presence.
People responded to a call by Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr who has been rallying his supporters against Washington’s interference.
Al Jazeera’s Imran Khan has more from Baghdad.

