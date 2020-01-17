-
Thousands rally in The Gambia for ex-leader Yahya Jammeh’s return
Thousands of supporters of the Gambia’s former leader Yahya Jammeh have demonstrated in the capital Banjul, demanding his return.
Jammeh ruled The Gambia for 22 years, during which human rights organisations accused him of repressing and torturing his opponents.
Since losing the presidential election to current leader Adama Barrow in 2016, he has been living in exile.
Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque reports on the growing calls for his return.
