Thousands stranded on border between Turkey and Greece | DW News

The EU is on high alert after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would no longer stop migrants from breaching Turkey’s borders to the west, demanding NATO step in to help with the war in Syria. In a tweet, Turkey’s Interior Minister said more than 76,000 people had left the country for the European Union. Greece rejects that number, saying its police have turned back almost 10,000 people. The UN estimates at least 13,000 people are stuck along the borders between Turkey, Greece and Bulgaria. Erdogan’s move ends a deal between Turkey and the EU meant to curb the influx of refugees from Syria. DW correspondent Julia Hahn is covering the story on the ground and filed this report from the Turkish Greek border.

