Share
0 0 0 0

Three killed in al-Shabab attack on Kenyan military base

about 1 hour ago

Amid the worsening situation in the Middle East in the wake of growing Iran tensions, the United States is facing another crisis in Kenya.
Al-Shabab fighters have killed three Americans, including a soldier in an attack on a military compound on the coast near the border with Somalia.

Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Gupta reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Kenya #SimbaBaseAttack #alshabab

Leave a Comment