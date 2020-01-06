Three killed in al-Shabab attack on Kenyan military base

Amid the worsening situation in the Middle East in the wake of growing Iran tensions, the United States is facing another crisis in Kenya.

Al-Shabab fighters have killed three Americans, including a soldier in an attack on a military compound on the coast near the border with Somalia.

Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Gupta reports.

