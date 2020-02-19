Roderich Kiesewetter, a German Christian Democrat, acknowledged on DW’s Conflict Zone that his party made mistakes leading to the political scandal that has rocked the country.

For more on this interview: https://www.dw.com/en/thuringia-fallout-how-weak-is-the-cdu/a-52403964

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

Watch other Conflict Zone interviews: http://www.dw.com/conflictzone

Follow Conflict Zone on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dw.conflictzone/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dw_conflictzone

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle