Thuringia fallout: How weak is the CDU?
Roderich Kiesewetter, a German Christian Democrat, acknowledged on DW’s Conflict Zone that his party made mistakes leading to the political scandal that has rocked the country.
For more on this interview: https://www.dw.com/en/thuringia-fallout-how-weak-is-the-cdu/a-52403964
