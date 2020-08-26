-
Tiger steals fishermen’s bucket during surprise encounter in Russian countryside
A tiger in Russia’s Primorsky Krai region paid a visit to the waterside where two fishermen were looking to make a catch.
Footage filmed on Friday shows the predator observing the fishermen as they attempted to negotiate. “Kitty, go away, go away, you see? We are fishing, let us take the fishing rods. You see the fishing rods?,” said one fisherman.
The fishermen were surprised by their guest and made moves to leave the area to avoid any possible aggression from the tiger. However, while the men were packing their belongings, the big cat decided to take their bucket as a souvenir before heading back into the woods.
