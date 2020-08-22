-
Tsikhanouskaya says she would not seek Belarus presidency if new elections held - 11 mins ago
The true story of a lost woman with dementia reunited with her love | Reported Missing – BBC - 15 mins ago
USA: Relatives of coronavirus victims hold “March for the Dead” in NYC - 47 mins ago
California wildfires: 6 dead and thousands evacuated | DW News - 2 hours ago
LIVE from outside Berlin hospital as Navalny arrives - 2 hours ago
Meet the woman campaigning for her right to die just for being old - 2 hours ago
Germany: Police convoy escorts Navalny to Charite hospital for treatment - 2 hours ago
Libya’s warring rivals announce ceasefire - 4 hours ago
Air ambulance carrying ill Kremlin critic Navalny arrives in Germany - 4 hours ago
Mali: Thousands celebrate downfall of president Keita following coup - 4 hours ago
Tighter rules for Oldham, Pendle and Blackburn – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC
Oldham and parts of Blackburn and Pendle are facing extra restrictions to stem the spread of Covid-19.
Residents in those areas are not allowed to socialise with anyone from outside their household, as of midnight on Saturday.
Workplaces, childcare facilities and businesses, including restaurants and pubs, will remain open.
It’s Saturday 22 August 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
