Sea turtles find protection from Senegal fishermen - about 1 hour ago
Covid-19: Some German children back in school as case numbers rise - about 1 hour ago
Israel / Syria: Tensions continue to escalate on border - about 1 hour ago
SpaceX touch down: crew dragon capsule splashes down - 2 hours ago
Germany: Shots exchanged during attempted bank robbery in Berlin - 2 hours ago
Micronesia: Three sailors rescued from remote island thanks to “SOS” message on beach - 2 hours ago
Spain: Former King Juan Carlos I reportedly leaving counrty amid corruption scandal - 3 hours ago
Duterte reimposes coronavirus lockdown as he criticises doctors - 3 hours ago
US Presidential Election: Who will be Joe Biden’s running mate? - 3 hours ago
TikTok: China accuses US of “outright bullying” after ban threat
The American president says his government should get a cut from the sale of TikTok’s US operation if an American firm buys it. Donald Trump has warned that he will ban the video-sharing application, owned by a Chinese company, if there is no deal.
