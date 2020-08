TikTok: China accuses US of “outright bullying” after ban threat

The American president says his government should get a cut from the sale of TikTok’s US operation if an American firm buys it. Donald Trump has warned that he will ban the video-sharing application, owned by a Chinese company, if there is no deal.

