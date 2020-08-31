TikTok sale complicated by China’s new export rules

China has updated its list of technologies that are banned or restricted for export, complicating the looming sale of social media platform TikTok. TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance has been forced to seek a US buyer after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order effectively banning the app over national security concerns. So far, Oracle and a partnership between Microsoft and Walmart have thrown their hats into the ring to buy up the wildly popular video-sharing app.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en