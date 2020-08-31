-
Israel and United Arab Emirates continue to normalize relations | DW News - about 1 hour ago
-
LIVE: German government holds presser following eventful anti-lockdown protest in Berlin - 2 hours ago
-
Hong Kong Protests | Between Us - 2 hours ago
-
Lebanon establishment tasks Mustapha Adib with forming new gov’t - 3 hours ago
-
Sceptics wary of Hong Kong COVID testing programme China funded - 3 hours ago
-
Meditation under freezing water – Japan offers Buddhist cure for uncertain times of COVID - 3 hours ago
-
Lebanon crisis: Who is Mustafa Adib? - 3 hours ago
-
Sudan signs peace deal with rebel groups from Darfur - 3 hours ago
-
US-Israeli flight with Kushner on board takes off for UAE after normalisation deal - 3 hours ago
-
Lebanon: Hariri nominates ambassdor to Germany as new PM after talks with president - 4 hours ago
TikTok sale complicated by China’s new export rules
China has updated its list of technologies that are banned or restricted for export, complicating the looming sale of social media platform TikTok. TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance has been forced to seek a US buyer after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order effectively banning the app over national security concerns. So far, Oracle and a partnership between Microsoft and Walmart have thrown their hats into the ring to buy up the wildly popular video-sharing app.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en