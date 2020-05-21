Time running out on track and trace, NHS leaders warn – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC

-
Time running out on track and trace, NHS leaders warn
It’s Thursday 21th May 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
Coronavirus: Time running out on track and trace, NHS leaders warn. Time is running out to finalise a track and trace strategy that would avoid a potential second surge in coronavirus cases, NHS leaders have said.
