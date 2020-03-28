-
Tips on protecting yourself after a grocery trip
The World Health Organization says there are not yet any proven treatments for the coronavirus pandemic.
Misleading medical advice and fake letters are all over on social media in Iran.
Dr Patrick Tang is the division chief of pathology sciences at Sidra Medicine.
He joins us on Skype here in Doha to give some advice on how to protect oneself from the virus if you have to leave the house.
