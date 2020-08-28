‘Tired of the democratic system’: Malians wonder what happens next after coup

There is an uneasy calm in the Malian capital Bamako following the military coup that ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on August 18. There are few soldiers on the streets, and the protesters who had been out on the streets have gone home. But many people are starting to ask what happens next. FRANCE 24’s Nadia Massih reports.

