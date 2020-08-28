-
Live: EU foreign ministers arrive at Gymnich meeting in Berlin: Day 2 - 14 mins ago
RNC acceptance speech: Comeback for Trump? | DW News - 29 mins ago
Face masks compulsory throughout Paris amid ‘undeniable resurgence’ of Covid-19 - 55 mins ago
Trump warns Biden will ‘demolish’ American dream | Watch @BBC News live on iPlayer – BBC - about 1 hour ago
‘Tired of the democratic system’: Malians wonder what happens next after coup - about 1 hour ago
Dozens of Beirut schools damaged by port blast won’t reopen this autumn - 2 hours ago
Hurricane Laura pummels Louisiana, killing several but sparing region the worst - 3 hours ago
Donald Trump closes Republican convention with defiant White House campaign speech - 3 hours ago
The Return of East Timor’s Children | 101 East - 4 hours ago
LIVE: New round of protests over police shooting of Jacob Blake takes place in Kenosha - 4 hours ago
There is an uneasy calm in the Malian capital Bamako following the military coup that ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on August 18. There are few soldiers on the streets, and the protesters who had been out on the streets have gone home. But many people are starting to ask what happens next. FRANCE 24’s Nadia Massih reports.
