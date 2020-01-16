To bong or not to bong?

A Big Ben Brexit dilemma: Should one of the UK’s key national symbols be repaired in haste at a heavy cost to the taxpayer so as to ring in a new era in style? But first, we look at constitutional changes in Russia that are being perceived as a possible means for Vladimir Putin to conserve power beyond 2024. Also, a pregnant weather presenter in Belgium gets flack for her clothing, while an Italian artist draws attention to violence against women with a novel series of images.

