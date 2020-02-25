Togo President Faure Gnassingbe wins fourth term in landslide

The president of Togo has declared victory in the country’s election, extending his 15-year rule and his family’s more than half-century grip on power.

But the opposition is challenging Faure Gnassingbe’s win.

The runner-up says there has been massive fraud and is calling for protests.

Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris reports from the country’s capital, Lome.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Togo #TogoElection2020 #FaureGnassingbe