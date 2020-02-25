Share
Togo President Faure Gnassingbe wins fourth term in landslide

February 25, 2020

The president of Togo has declared victory in the country’s election, extending his 15-year rule and his family’s more than half-century grip on power.
But the opposition is challenging Faure Gnassingbe’s win.
The runner-up says there has been massive fraud and is calling for protests.

Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris reports from the country’s capital, Lome.

