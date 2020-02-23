Share
Togo’s president Gnassingbe likely to win fourth term

Votes are being counted in Togo’s presidential election.
After 15 years in power, President Faure Gnassingbe is expected to secure a fourth term – further extending his family’s rule, which has lasted more than half a century.
After changing the Constitution last year, another term could see him stay in power until 2030.
Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris reports from Lome, Togo.

