Togo’s president Gnassingbe likely to win fourth term

Votes are being counted in Togo’s presidential election.

After 15 years in power, President Faure Gnassingbe is expected to secure a fourth term – further extending his family’s rule, which has lasted more than half a century.

After changing the Constitution last year, another term could see him stay in power until 2030.

Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris reports from Lome, Togo.

