Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games likely to be postponed | Coronavirus Updat

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in July and August could be postponed because of the coronavirus. Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe has acknowledged the possibility of pushing the event back for the very first time, saying a decision could become “inevitable”.

Abe had previously insisted the Games would go ahead as scheduled. The International Olympic Committee opened the door to a postponment on Sunday when it said a final decision would be made within the next four weeks. But it added that a cancellation was not on the agenda. Canada and Australia say they will not send teams of the Olympics take place this summer.

