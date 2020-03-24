-
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games postponed to 2021
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he has asked the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for a one-year postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games. These will now be held by the Summer of 2021 at the latest.
The only other time in history the Games have been moved or cancelled were for the first and second world wars.
