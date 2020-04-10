Tokyo closes shops, Kyoto keeps tourists away as virus spreads

Japan has declared a state of emergency in the capital and a number of prefectures, following a sudden surge in cases this week.

More than 4,000 infections and nearly 100 deaths have been reported throughout the pandemic.

Tokyo officials are rolling out new measures to limit business activity, but there are concerns that not everyone will stick to physical distancing rules.

Al Jazeera’s Aya Asakura reports from Tokyo, Japan.

