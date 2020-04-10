-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Tokyo closes shops, Kyoto keeps tourists away as virus spreads
Japan has declared a state of emergency in the capital and a number of prefectures, following a sudden surge in cases this week.
More than 4,000 infections and nearly 100 deaths have been reported throughout the pandemic.
Tokyo officials are rolling out new measures to limit business activity, but there are concerns that not everyone will stick to physical distancing rules.
Al Jazeera’s Aya Asakura reports from Tokyo, Japan.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Coronavirus #COVID-19 #JapanLockdown