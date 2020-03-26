Tokyo is now Japan’s infection epicentre

In a city reeling after the decision to postpone the 2020 Olympic Games, Tokyo is now the epicentre of infections in Japan.

The capital recorded the biggest one-day increase on Wednesday, with at least 40 people testing positive.

Al Jazeera’s Aya Asakura reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Japan #Tokyo2020