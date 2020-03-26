Share
Tokyo is now Japan’s infection epicentre

2 hours ago

In a city reeling after the decision to postpone the 2020 Olympic Games, Tokyo is now the epicentre of infections in Japan.
The capital recorded the biggest one-day increase on Wednesday, with at least 40 people testing positive.
Al Jazeera’s Aya Asakura reports.

