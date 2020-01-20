-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Too many twins spoil Sri Lankan largest gathering record attempt
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Too many twins showed up at Sri Lanka’s bid to set a record for the largest twin gathering in Colombo city on Monday.
An unexpected large turnout of twins swamped the Sugathadasa Stadium in the Sri Lankan capital.
Over 6,000 pair of twins ranging from ages of three months to 89 years were reportedly registered in the event after five hours. However, for the record to be official a mandatory photo was required which the organisers failed to obtain as many of the participants are said to have left the stadium by the time the registration of the twins was over.
Sri Lankans tried to break Taiwan’s Guinness World Record of 3,961 pairs of twins set in 1999. The organisers from the Sri Lanka Twins group said they would try to beat Taiwan’s record again.
Video ID: 20200120-044
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200120-044
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly