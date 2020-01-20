Too many twins spoil Sri Lankan largest gathering record attempt

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Too many twins showed up at Sri Lanka’s bid to set a record for the largest twin gathering in Colombo city on Monday.

An unexpected large turnout of twins swamped the Sugathadasa Stadium in the Sri Lankan capital.

Over 6,000 pair of twins ranging from ages of three months to 89 years were reportedly registered in the event after five hours. However, for the record to be official a mandatory photo was required which the organisers failed to obtain as many of the participants are said to have left the stadium by the time the registration of the twins was over.

Sri Lankans tried to break Taiwan’s Guinness World Record of 3,961 pairs of twins set in 1999. The organisers from the Sri Lanka Twins group said they would try to beat Taiwan’s record again.

