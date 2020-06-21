Top New York prosecutor leaves job after standoff with Barr

One of New York’s top federal prosecutors has agreed to step down after a standoff with the US Attorney General.

Geoffrey Berman had initially refused to resign, vowing to continue his corruption investigations into people close to the US president’s inner circle.

That is just one of the legal battles the White House has been fighting, after it failed to block a tell-all memoir by the former national security adviser, John Bolton.

Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports from Washington, DC.

