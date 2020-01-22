Top US cybersecurity official warns of threat posed by Chinaâ€™s Huawei

Robert Strayer, the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Cyber and International Communications and Information Policy, granted an interview to FRANCE 24. He discussed the threat posed by equipment from Huawei, the Chinese telecoms giant, being used in future 5G mobile networks. Huawei “will do exactly what the intelligence and security services want in China,” Streyer warned. The US diplomatÂ also discussed Russian interference in the US elections and said he was “optimistic”Â an agreement could be reached to resolve the digital tax row between the US and France.

