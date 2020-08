Tourism heavily hit in Morocco’s most-visited city

Tourism in Marrakech in Morocco has been decimated by the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Nightclubs have been ordered closed, and 70 percent of the city’s 1500 hotels remain shut. Some figures suggest the economic impact could extend into 2023.

