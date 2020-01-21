Trade war: Will French wine exports turn sour?

In October 2019, the World Trade Organization ruled in favour of the United States in a long-running dispute over plane subsidies, giving Washington the green light to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of EU goods. Top of the list was French wine. Our US correspondents report on the negative impact the tariffs are now having on American importers of French wine – as well as consumers.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en