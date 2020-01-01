Tragic fire at Krefeld zoo ape house kills dozens of animals | DW News

Fire broke out at Krefeld zoo in western German, near Düsseldorf, in the early hours of the new year. The entire ape house burned down, killing all the animals trapped inside. Among the dead are chimpanzees, orangutans and two gorillas, as well as fruit bats and birds. Many of the animals killed belong to endangered species. Police said the fire may have been caused by sky lanterns launched to celebrate the new year.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle