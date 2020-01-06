-
Trained US Santas parade through East Jerusalem to celebrate Orthodox Christmas
Dozens of people trained in Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School in the US state of Michigan paraded in East Jerusalem on Sunday.
The squad of 50 Santas could be seen riding a sightseeing train and roaming around the streets, where they were met by cheerful adults and children.
“It’s been a tremendous experience. We’ve never been here before, and the excitement, the hospitality that has been exhibited to us, it’s just been fantastic” said a man wearing the red and white outfit, who travelled all the way from Tennessee to be here.
The Santas’ expedition to Jerusalem was organised by the Israeli Tourism Ministry to coincide with the celebrations of the Eastern Orthodox Christmas on January 7.
