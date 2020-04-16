-
Transmogrify! Harry Potter tour buses repurposed into shuttles for NHS workers
Harry Potter buses normally used to transport tourists to Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden have changed their usual route to provide NHS (National Health Service) workers with free rides to get to and from their work at hospitals.
Footage filmed in Watford on Thursday shows one of the buses covered in iconic Harry Potter references, such as images of the famous Hogwarts Express, parked outside Watford General Hospital.
One of the drivers, Ariano, spoke about his job that he is performing as a volunteer saying: “We started just last Monday, and it’s supposed to be one month or six weeks. We don’t know exactly how long.”
“It’s easy. It’s an easy job. So I don’t know. I tried to help the NHS. I don’t know. It’s a volunteer job, so I was available, and that’s it,” he added.
The Harry Potter buses are operational between 06:00am to 10:30pm GMT, providing services under strict social distancing measures and servicing routes between three different NHS hospitals in Hertfordshire.
Video ID: 20200416-048
