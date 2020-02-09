Travel disruption in Northern Europe as Storm Ciara sweeps in

Storm Ciara, the first storm of the year, hit Ireland on Saturday night and reached the UK and northern mainland Europe on Sunday. As it is sweeping across the continent, Ciara’s heavy rain and strong gales are causing travel disruptions, damages and power cuts.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/08/wind-warnings-issued-all-across-northern-europe-as-storm-ciara-approaches

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live