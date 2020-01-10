-
Travellers flood Beijing station in “largest in the world” Spring Festival homecoming
Thousands of travellers flooded Beijing’s South Railway Station on Friday, marking China’s annual Spring Festival rush, as people across the country started their journey back home to reunite with their family for Chinese New Year (January 25).
Footage shows travellers waiting en masse, before boarding their train.
“The number of people will increase as the Spring Festival approaches. I think probably today is a relatively easy day. A large migration like this should be the largest in the world,” said a home-bound traveller.
The Spring Festival holiday will take place between January 24 and 30 this year, while the travel rush (‘Chunyun’ period) lasts 40 days, from January 10 to February 18.
