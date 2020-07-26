-
Hurricane Hanna: Disaster declaration issued as storm hammers Texas - 11 hours ago
-
Nantes cathedral blaze: Volunteer charged after admitting setting up fire - 11 hours ago
-
Wuhan on alert again: Flooding poses threat to 11 million people - 11 hours ago
-
Coronavirus pandemic: UK to quarantine travellers from Spain - 12 hours ago
-
Travellers from Spain told to quarantine – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 12 hours ago
-
USA: Three members of armed militia injured in shooting at protest for Breonna Taylor - 13 hours ago
-
France: “We must change constitution” – “Yellow Vests” hold anti-govt demo in Paris - 13 hours ago
-
Collection of signed, game-worn Michael Jordan shoes goes on auction - 13 hours ago
-
Sudan: Farmers fear lack of water supply as authorities say Ethiopia dam to blame - 13 hours ago
-
Germany: Berlin CSD demo attracts thousands in Black Dykes march - 13 hours ago
Travellers arriving in the UK from Spain must now quarantine for 14 days, under new coronavirus travel rules.
They were announced on Saturday following a spike in coronavirus cases in Spain, with more than 900 new cases of the virus reported on Friday.
Spanish officials have also warned a second wave could be imminent as major cities have seen cases surge.
Airlines including British Airways have criticised the new measures as “yet another blow” to British holidaymakers.
It’s Sunday 26 July 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
