Travellers from Spain told to quarantine – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC

Travellers arriving in the UK from Spain must now quarantine for 14 days, under new coronavirus travel rules.

They were announced on Saturday following a spike in coronavirus cases in Spain, with more than 900 new cases of the virus reported on Friday.

Spanish officials have also warned a second wave could be imminent as major cities have seen cases surge.

Airlines including British Airways have criticised the new measures as “yet another blow” to British holidaymakers.

It's Sunday 26 July 2020.

