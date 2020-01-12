Tripoli accuses rivals of breaking conditional ceasefire minutes after it takes effect

The ceasefire took effect early on Sunday and if it holds, it will mark the first break in fighting in months.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/12/government-in-tripoli-accuses-rivals-of-breaking-conditional-ceasefire-minutes-after-it-ta

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live