Tripoli: Reports of civilian plane hit at Mitiga airport

There are reports a new rocket attack has been carried out on Mitiga International Airport in the capital, Tripoli.

It is understood a civilian plane belonging to Libya Airlines was hit as a result.

It comes after Libya’s United Nations-recognised government launched air raids on a strategically important airbase held by renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar near Tripoli.

Soldiers failed in a ground assault on the base on Tuesday.

Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Abdelwahed joins us on the phone from Tripoli to discuss the latest updates.

