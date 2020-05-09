Share
0 0 0 0

Tripoli: Reports of civilian plane hit at Mitiga airport

43 mins ago

There are reports a new rocket attack has been carried out on Mitiga International Airport in the capital, Tripoli.
It is understood a civilian plane belonging to Libya Airlines was hit as a result.
It comes after Libya’s United Nations-recognised government launched air raids on a strategically important airbase held by renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar near Tripoli.
Soldiers failed in a ground assault on the base on Tuesday.

Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Abdelwahed joins us on the phone from Tripoli to discuss the latest updates.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Libya #Tripoli #Mitiga

Leave a Comment