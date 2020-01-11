Trudeau says many questions must be answered

At a televised news conference, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Iran’s admission is an important first step but there are still many unanswered questions. He has spoken to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, warning him that a full and transparent investigation must be conducted.

