Trump: 52 sites to be targeted if Iran retaliates over Soleimani

US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran threatening to hit 52 sites inside the Islamic Republic “very hard” if it retaliates for the assassination of top commander Qassem Soleimani

Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo reports live from Washington, DC, in the US.

#Trump #US_IranTensions #SoleimaniKilling