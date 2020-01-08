-
Trump addresses Iran tensions after attack on US troops in Iraq
US President Donald Trump has issued a statement on Iran from the White House, where he reiterated that “no Americans were killed” in the Iranian strikes against two military bases in Iraq.
He also said that Iran appears to be “standing down”, a sign that Washington may not seek a response.
“As long as I am leader, Iran will never have nuclear weapons,” he said.
Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated dramatically after Iranian missiles hit two Iraqi bases hosting US troops in retaliation for the US assassination of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.
