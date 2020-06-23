-
Cinemas and museums set to reopen in England from 4 July – Covid-19 Top stories this morning – BBC - 56 mins ago
-
United Nations orders probe into human rights abuses in Libya - about 1 hour ago
-
‘Dangerous game’: French president warns Turkey’s plans in Libya are “unacceptable” - about 1 hour ago
-
Back at sea: NGO groups face new challenges when rescuing incoming migrants from Libya - about 1 hour ago
-
Brazil outbreak surges: Country becomes second country to top 50,000 deaths - about 1 hour ago
-
Germany’s outbreak: Authorities scramble to contain clusters where virus is spreading fast - about 1 hour ago
-
Europe’s new outbreaks: Spain, Portugal and Germany see spike in cases as lockdowns lifted - about 1 hour ago
-
-
Palestinians protest Trump plan that includes Israel’s annexation of parts of West Bank - 3 hours ago
-
‘Snowballing’ coronavirus cases in US states as hospitals fill - 3 hours ago
Trump administration faces intense scrutiny with release of Bolton’s tell-all book
President Donald Trump will be facing another round of revelations with the publication of a tell-all book by former national security advisor John Bolton on Tuesday after Trump’s efforts to block the book release failed in a US court.
