Trump aims to strengthen evangelical base with speech at anti-abortion rally, a presidential first

Donald Trump will become the first sitting US president to address the March for Life anti-abortion rally when he speaks on Friday. Trump will use the rally to strengthen his ties with his conservative evangelical Christian base in the run-up to the 2020 US elections.

