Trump ally Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months in prison

Donald Trump’s longtime Adviser Roger Stone was sentenced to 40 months in a case that has roiled the Justice Department and drawn the US president’s ire.

Stone was convicted on charges including lying to a congressional panel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 United States presidential election.

Claire Finkelstein, faculty director of the Centre for Ethics and the Rule of Law at the University of Pennsylvania Law School in Philadelphia, talks to Al Jazeera.

