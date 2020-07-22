-
Trump: Americans should wear masks whether they like them or not
US President Donald Trump has warned the coronavirus outbreak is likely to get worse before it gets better.
It is a marked departure from the optimistic picture he has projected so far, even as cases continued to rise in many states.
Trump was speaking at his newly resumed daily coronavirus briefing, the first since April.
He urged the public to wear masks and promised to deliver a vaccine as soon as possible.
Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports from Washington, DC.
