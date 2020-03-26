Trump and members of Coronavirus Task Force hold press briefing in DC

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump and members of the Coronavirus Task Force hold a press briefing in Washington DC on Thursday, March 26, as the coronavirus-linked death toll in the country surpasses 1,000.

As of Thursday afternoon, the US had over 69,000 confirmed cases and over 1,040 confirmed deaths linked to the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, a $2 trillion economic stabilisation package aimed at mitigating the economic fallout from coronavirus was agreed to by Congress and the Trump administration.

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly